Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has established himself as one of the top receivers in fantasy through Week 3. Last week against the Steelers, he caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Can Cooper continues his hot start this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

The Browns acquired Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys to be their unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver. He is proving he still has that level of game with back-to-back weeks of 7+ catches, 100+ yards and a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett is looking for Cooper in the passing game and Cooper is rewarding the quarterback for his efforts. Where Cooper is getting the bulk of his yardage is on play action, which has been very effective due to a strong Browns running game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Falcons are giving up almost 300 passing yards per game. There’s no question Cooper is a must start in all fantasy league platforms this week.