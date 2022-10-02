David Njoku start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku showed last Thursday why the Browns gave him a large contract extension in the offseason. Njoku will try to put up another big game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku had a big week against the Pittsburgh Steelers with nine catches, 89 yards and a touchdown. He was the primary check down option for Jacoby Brissett when Amari Cooper was covered and that process worked to perfection last Thursday. It’s hard to imagine Njoku getting that level of action each week, but if he gets 50-60 percent of that work, Njoku would still be an effective fantasy option.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Njoku is a good option against the porous Falcons pass defense. It’s easy to assume the Falcons will try to keep Amari Cooper from lighting them up, so that leaves Njoku wide open underneath for the safe completions that Brissett is looking for.