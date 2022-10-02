Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has become a forgotten man in the passing game. He had a single reception for ten yards last week against the Steelers. He will have a chance to bounce back this Sunday when the Browns face the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

After six catches (on 11 targets) for 60 yards in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, Peoples-Jones has just one catch in the past two weeks. The emergence of Amari Cooper as the alpha dog among the receivers in Cleveland has just left Peoples-Jones out in the cold. Cooper is the hot hand right now and there’s no reason to go away from him. Peoples-Jones is going to have to wait this out.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Cleveland’s passing game is a one-man show with the additional targets going to the running backs or tight end David Njoku. Even against arguably the worst passing defense in the league, Peoples-Jones is a sit.