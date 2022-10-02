Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After an exciting road victory last week, the Atlanta Falcons attempt to start a winning streak as they host the visiting Cleveland Browns. That conversation begins with Marcus Mariota, the Falcons’ new starting quarterback.

During last Sunday’s tilt with the Seattle Seahawks, Mariota delivered his most productive game of the year so far. He passed for a season-high 229 yards and a touchdown, adding another 22 yards and a score on the ground. An interception did blemish his outing somewhat and keep Mariota from matching or exceeding his Week 1 fantasy-point total, but it proved enough to help the Falcons emerge victorious.

This week’s matchup with the Browns looks a little more precarious. While it remains unclear whether star pass rusher Myles Garrett will play, the Cleveland defense still offers plenty of challenges for an Atlanta offense still working through some issues. That said, the Browns have allowed an average of 21.67 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through three games. That leaves the door open for Mariota to surprise with a strong showing.

Still, managers should have better options this week.

Sit Marcus Mariota.