Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons hope to start a winning streak this week when they host the Cleveland Browns. To accomplish that, their ground game will likely have to play a significant role, and that could mean contributions from reserve running back Tyler Allgeier.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

A fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Allgeier has yet to carve out a major role in the Falcons offense. In his two appearances to date, the rookie has recorded just 17 total touches for 60 combined yards from scrimmage. Those figures don’t suggest a breakout performance waits just around the corner.

At the same time, running backs tend to pick up injuries, and Cordarrelle Patterson has reached the point in his career where the Falcons have to give him planned days off from practice. He received a pair of days off on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s listed as questionable, but likely to play on Sunday.

While the ground attack remains oriented around Patterson, Allgeier could become quite valuable should an injury open the door. But that time has yet to come. Until it does, Allgeier remains an afterthought for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Keep an eye on Patterson’s status on Sunday, but unless the starter is inactive, sit Allgeier against the Browns.