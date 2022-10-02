Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Fresh off their first victory of the season, the Atlanta Falcons look to kick off a winning streak against the visiting Cleveland Browns. For that to happen, the Falcons will likely have to lean on do-everything running back Cordarrelle Patterson. He is listed as questionable this week with a knee injury. He sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, but got in a limited session on Friday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

As it turns out, Patterson’s debut season for the Falcons doesn’t look like a one-off. The wideout-turned-tailback delivered 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground, his highest total for 2022 so far. Patterson looks explosive and dangerous, providing Atlanta with a steady presence on an offense that still hasn’t totally figured out how to correctly deploy tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie receiver Drake London together.

While the matchup with the Browns defense looks difficult on paper, the uncertainty surrounding Myles Garrett’s availability complicates that assumption. With Garrett in the lineup, Cleveland has held opposing running backs to just 13.3 fantasy points per week (including production by backups). Without Garrett, perhaps Patterson can break a big play or two and juice his production totals.

All things considered, Patterson looks like a promising (albeit high-variance) option for fantasy managers this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Keep an eye out for the inctives at 11:30 a.m. ET. So long as he’s active, start Patterson as a high-end RB2 in PPR leagues and a low-end RB2 or FLEX in standard leagues.