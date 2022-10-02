Drake London start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons look to follow up their first victory of the 2022 season by taking down the Cleveland Browns. To do that, they’ll likely need another big performance from rookie wide receiver Drake London.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, London has kicked off his professional career with a bang. In three games, he has recorded 74 or more receiving yards, a touchdown, or both. His finest showing came two weeks ago when he beat the Los Angeles Rams’ coverage to the tune of eight catches for 86 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion. While the Falcons haven’t quite figured out how to incorporate other top weapons like Kyle Pitts, London seems well positioned within the offense.

As for Week 4’s game, the Browns haven’t exactly shut down opposing receivers. Through three weeks, their defense ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wideouts. Worse still, Cleveland doesn’t know whether star pass rusher Myles Garrett will suit up for the matchup.

Those factors bode well for London.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start Drake London as a low-end WR2 or FLEX.