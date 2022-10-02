Davis Mills start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Davis Mills is still stuck quarterbacking for the Houston Texans as we head into Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Mills is completing passes at a sub-60% clip and is averaging around 220 yards per game with three TDs and two INTs this season. Can the Chargers help flip those numbers on Sunday? We take a look at whether or not its worth considering Mills in fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Really the only thing Mills has going for him most weeks is game script. The opponent scoring points and forcing Mills to throw more. So far the Texans’ games haven’t been filled with scoring. Mills doesn’t have much upside in fantasy football.

That doesn’t mean we won’t consider the variables and what it would look like playing him. It’d really only be in deep super FLEX leagues, we’re talking 14 or 16 teams minimum. If that’s the case, well, you may be forced to use Mills. If that’s the case, the Chargers defense hasn’t been very good and is banged up with Joey Bosa out for the season. Keenan Allen and J.C. Jackson are dealing with injuries. Justin Herbert is playing through some pain. Los Angeles could be vulnerable.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Again, if it’s a deep, deep super FLEX league, Mills may need to be in your lineup. Otherwise, there should be better options. Something tells me Mills gets there, so shot in the dark he performs. It isn’t anything I’d go running to count on in an important week.