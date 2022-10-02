Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houstons Texans don’t have a win this season. And looking at the odds, DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t think they’ll win this week either. That hasn’t made Houston a place to go for fantasy bounties. It’s more of a place of desperation at this point. So how is the running game and is it worth investing in on Sunday vs. the Chargers. Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RBs Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead

The Texans backfield has been split between Pierce and Burkhead through three games. While Pierce is seeing more carries, Burkhead is still a factor in the passing game, tied for second on the team with 16 targets. Pierce may be getting more carries but Burkhead still has PPR value.

Pierce does have double-digit attempts in each game as a rookie this season. He’s gone from 11 carries to 15 to 20 in subsequent weeks, which is a great sign. Overall, Pierce is trending up. Burkhead likely won’t see many carries but the targets make him viable a bit.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start Pierce in most formats. He’s going to get volume and this matchup vs. the Chargers is sneaky good. Burkhead is a FLEX play in deeper PPR leagues strictly.