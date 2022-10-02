 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlooks of Dameon Pierce and Rex Burkhead ahead of the Texans Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.

By DKNation Staff
Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houstons Texans don’t have a win this season. And looking at the odds, DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t think they’ll win this week either. That hasn’t made Houston a place to go for fantasy bounties. It’s more of a place of desperation at this point. So how is the running game and is it worth investing in on Sunday vs. the Chargers. Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RBs Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead

The Texans backfield has been split between Pierce and Burkhead through three games. While Pierce is seeing more carries, Burkhead is still a factor in the passing game, tied for second on the team with 16 targets. Pierce may be getting more carries but Burkhead still has PPR value.

Pierce does have double-digit attempts in each game as a rookie this season. He’s gone from 11 carries to 15 to 20 in subsequent weeks, which is a great sign. Overall, Pierce is trending up. Burkhead likely won’t see many carries but the targets make him viable a bit.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start Pierce in most formats. He’s going to get volume and this matchup vs. the Chargers is sneaky good. Burkhead is a FLEX play in deeper PPR leagues strictly.

