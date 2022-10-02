Brandin Cooks/Nico Collins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans offense has not been kind to its receivers through three weeks. We didn’t expect much out of this unit but we at least thought someone would emerge behind Brandin Cooks. Second-year WR Nico Collins may be the guy. Let’s take a look at their outlook for Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins

Cooks has 13 catches on 29 targets for 158 yards through three games this season. He hasn’t found the end zone but neither have any Texans players really. The volume is there, which was sort of what we expected this season from Cooks. As you can see, behind him, it’s pretty bleak. Collins has eight catches on 16 targets for 125 yards so far this season. He’s getting most of the secondary looks along with RB Rex Burkhead.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Cooks is a fine WR2 or FLEX option in PPR leagues. Collins is more of a stretch. In PPR leagues, is he an OK FLEX? Maybe. I like this matchup for the Texans. The Chargers are reeling a bit and could overlook their opponent. Still, Collins isn’t really reliable. So you’re most likely leaving him on the bench.