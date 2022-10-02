Texans tight end start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans have a Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. We’re looking at the tight end position and what to make of crowded depth chart for Houston.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TEs Brevin Jordan, OJ Howard

The Texans have been using four tight ends this season. They vary in amount of snaps and targets. So far, the most consistent snap-getter for the Texans at TE is Pharaoh Brown, who has had at least 45 snaps in each game this season. He leads Texans TEs in targets (10) and receptions (7) with 72 yards in three games.

The rest of the pack are getting snaps in certain offensive situations. OJ Howard has a total of 48 snaps in three weeks. He also has that two-TD game, which is sort of hypnotizing fantasy football managers. Since Week 1? Howard has one catch for seven yards on two targets. So it’s clear his role isn’t very large. Brevin Jordan and Jordan Akins are the two other names. Similar to Howard, neither TE is getting many snaps.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Brown is intriguing as a buy-low streamer type of play in deep PPR leagues. He’s going to be on the field most of the offensive snaps. That could translate into a few catches and maybe even a TD. The other three plays are very volatile. I wouldn’t trust any of the other three as more than punt plays.