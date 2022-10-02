Justin Fields start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is putting up poor numbers through the first three weeks of the NFL season heading into this weekend’s matchup with the New York Giants. If you are considering using Fields in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields completed 8-of-17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans. He also added 47 rushing yards on eight attempts and fumbled twice but did not lose either of them. The Bears passing game has been a mess early on as Fields has just 297 passing yards through three games and completes 51.1% of passes with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Fields is one of the worst quarterback options this weekend, so keep him out of the lineup until he proves to be somewhat reliable as a passer in this offense.