Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert put together a very productive performance in place of David Montgomery last weekend in a win over the Houston Texans last weekend. If you are considering Herbert in your fantasy football lineup in Week 4, here’s a preview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Montgomery left last weekend’s game early with a knee and ankle injuries, and Herbert came in and dominated the workload. He rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts, and Herbert caught two passes for 12 yards. And now Montgomery has officially been ruled out for their Week 4 matchup against the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Herbert is a great start in every format this week now that Montgomery has been ruled out. He’s played slightly better than Montgomery on an efficiency basis so far and he’s guaranteed a big workload with Montgomery not there. He could also win more touches and makes for a great player to roster even when Montgomery returns.