Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is in what might be the worst passing offense in the NFL, and his numbers have been very low through three weeks. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect from Mooney.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney was targeted six times in last week’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans and caught just two passes for 23 yards. Justin Fields is completing just 51.1% of his passes through three games, and Mooney caught 4-of-11 targets that went his way this season for 27 yards and no touchdowns. He will face a New York Giants defense that allowed 215 passing yards to Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Keep every Bears wide receiver out of your fantasy football lineup moving forward as the team has completed an average of 7.7 passes per game through the first three matchups.