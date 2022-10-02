 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Equanimeous St. Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Equanimeous St. Brown ahead of the Bears Week 4 matchup against the Giants.

By Erik Buchinger
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is the team’s leading pass catcher through the first three weeks, but his numbers are still quite low. If you are considering using him in fantasy football, here’s an overview of what to expect from St. Brown in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown caught just 1-of-2 targets for 20 yards in last weekend’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans. On the season, he has been targeted nine times, and he caught four passes for 77 yards with a touchdown. St. Brown will face a New York Giants defense that allowed 208.7 passing yards per game through the first three matchups of this season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Chicago’s passing game has been non-existent this season, and there is no reason to trust any of its wide receivers regardless of league size.

More From DraftKings Nation