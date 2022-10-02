Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3, improving to 2-1 on the season after three games. They’ll head on the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 4, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cole Kmet finally got on the fantasy board, but will he be worth starting in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet caught two of his three targets for 40 yards in the win over the Texans, marking his first production of the season. He was only able to bring in 6.0 PPR fantasy points, though, which was disappointing for any fantasy managers who chose to start him in Week 3. He hasn’t been able to find the end zone since the 2020 season and hasn’t been able to move the needle a whole lot in terms of fantasy — he only hit double digit PPR fantasy points three times last season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Kmet hasn’t been able to bring enough value to warrant a start in fantasy lately, so he’s best left on the bench in Week 4 against the Giants.