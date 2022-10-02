Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

For some reason, touchdowns just gravitate to Allen Lazard. He was expected to be the No. 1 wideout for the Green Bay Packers after the departure of Davante Adams. Injuries have impacted that but Lazard remains a threat to score every week. We take a look at his outlook for Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

You win in fantasy football with touchdowns and that’s what Lazard seems to do best. QB Aaron Rodgers should continue to look his way as the season goes on and health becomes less of an issue. Lazard has played at least 55 snaps in each of the past two games. We know he’s going to be on the field for most of the offensive plays and that will translate to some weeks with heavy target volume.

This week may not be the best week for that but the matchup is stronger than it once was. The Pats aren’t the same defensive unit and QB Mac Jones could be out or playing when he shouldn’t be. If the Packers put the foot to the gas and go all out, that should mean touchdowns and we know Rodgers is looking for Lazard in the red zone.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Lazard is a good start as a FLEX in PPR formats. The fact he scores often helps in standard as well. Lazard feels like a safe play as long as he’s 100%.