Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

It’s been a long time since the days of Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and James Jones. The Green Bay Packers have shifted to less of an emphasis on wide receiver. Or are they just waiting for the next great Packer wideout to emerge? Might it be Romeo Doubs??? Let’s look at his outlook for Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

So we now know that QB Mac Jones is out for the Patriots. So let’s just get that into the article right away. Doubs has been the most consistent receiver for the Packers through three games, which isn’t saying a ton. He’s got 14 catches on 16 targets, both which lead the team. He’s got 137 receiving yards, also leads the team. And one TD. Doubs has outplayed fellow rookie WR Christian Watson, who kind of killed his momentum during the first drive in Week 1 with that drop.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Doubs is a good FLEX play in this matchup. The Patriots could struggle to move the ball with Brian Hoyer and that would give the Packers decent field position most of the afternoon. Doubs is a safer play in PPR formats. He has the potential to evolve into Aaron Rodgers’ top target. Especially with Sammy Watkins on IR.