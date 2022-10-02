Christian Watson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are again struggling to find a consistent option at wide receiver. It hasn’t matter over the past three-plus seasons as much. Sure, Davante Adams was great. He’s also gone and the Packers are 2-1 and in good position to improve upon that in Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots. Let’s look at the outlook for one of the young receivers, Christian Watson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

Watson has been very much a non-factor since his drop on the first drive of the season against Minnesota. He also missed last week’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to injury. So injuries and that drop have sort of hurt any momentum Watson could get. The same happened during training camp and preseason. So it’s difficult to expect much from Watson in fantasy. He has five catches for 43 yards in two games. Sammy Watkins is out, so that leaves Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Watson at WR. Chances are the Packers will just run the ball a ton.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Watson is a pure sit. There’s no reason to roll him out there until he gets snaps and proves he belongs.