Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers have won two in a row and continue to lean on the run game. The tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have provided a big chunk of the offense through three games. Let’s look at Jones’ outlook for Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones has one massive fantasy day sandwiched between a couple duds. Last week vs. the Bucs, Jones only had 15 touches, which translated into 47 yards and three catches. Not that great in PPR. The week prior, Jones destroyed the Bears for 170 total yards and two TDs. So in 2022, it’s been up and down. That doesn’t mean we should be concerned about Jones. He’s averaging 38 snaps per game and has 33 touches over the past two weeks. That number should only increase.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The game script is great for Jones. The Patriots may not have QB Mac Jones. If that’s the case, we could see the spread rise even more. The Packers are -9 on the spread, suggesting the books think this game won’t be very close. If Green Bay gets a lead, that means more running the ball. And if the Packers are up big, that should mean Jones has gotten his points already. Start him in all formats.