Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers offense was mostly a dumpster fire in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. The unit impressed in the first quarter with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, but then never found the end zone again and struggled to do much of anything. The unit managed 192 yards combined across every other drive that night in Denver.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18 of 29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He finished the night with 8.44 fantasy points a week removed from a 16.66 performance against the Seahawks in relief of an injured Trey Lance. He’ll look to get back on track this coming Monday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Outside of two-QB and superflex leagues, Garoppolo is no more than an occasional bye week fill-in. On a per-game basis, he’ll finish the season somewhere in the 15-20 range at the QB position. Occasionally he’ll impress, but it’s not consistent enough to be predictable.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Garoppolo in all formats outside of two-QB and superflex leagues.