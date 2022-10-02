Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Kyle Shanahan running backs can often be tricky for fantasy football managers. One week player X is getting the heavy workload, the next minute player Y has replaced him for no apparent reason.

Thus far in 2022, it’s been a fairly straight-forward setup for the San Francisco 49ers. Elijah Mitchell opened the season as the starter and when he got hurt, Jeff Wilson took over. The team has an assortment of backs behind him, but even with Deebo Samuel getting rushing work, Wilson has been getting a consistent workload. In Week 2, he rushed 18 times for 84 yards and caught two passes for 19 yards in Week 2. In Week 3, he rushed 12 times for 75 yards and caught three passes 31 yards.

This week, Wilson looks to help the 49ers offense get on track when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

Through two weeks, Wilson has settled into solid but not great RB2 territory. He’s getting enough work to start him consistently, but the 49ers offense has struggled enough that his ceiling is fairly low for the time-being.

This week he faces a Rams defensive front that gives up the third fewest fantasy points to running backs. It’s not a great matchup, and while the 49ers have done well against the Rams under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the running backs haven’t put up big numbers. Last November, Elijah Mitchell rushed for 91 yards, but it was on 27 carries. Mitchell had 85 yards this past January on 21 carries. You’re looking at a decent floor of performance, but not a great ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Wilson is a decent flex with probably no more than low end RB2 numbers that will be touchdown-dependent for him to put up a big line. In deeper leagues, he’s worth starting, but in shallower leagues, other options might offer a bit more upside.