Jordan Mason start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers offense looks to get back on track in Week 4 after a lackluster performance against the Denver Broncos. The team welcomes the Los Angeles Rams to town for Monday Night Football to close out Week.

Last week against the Broncos, the 49ers rushed for 88 total yards, with Jeff Wilson garnering 75 of the yards. Jordan Mason replaced Tyrion Davis-Price as the backup but saw little work. He finished with a single seven-yard carry. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel got more work in the backfield, with five rushes for six yards and fullback Kyle Juszczyk got more work in the passing game with a single 24-yard reception.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jordan Mason

Mason has little fantasy value for the time-being. Kyle Shanahan has made magic with undrafted backs, but for now, Mason is not sparkling. The team signed Marlon Mack from the practice squad ahead of that Week 3 loss, but he was only on the field for three special teams snaps. One has to wonder though if he gets some more opportunities after Samuel struggled and Mason was not trusted with more work.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Mason, and in most leagues he’ll be worth a drop if he doesn’t get any more work this week against the Rams.