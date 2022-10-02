Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers passing attack looked fantastic for one drive last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and then atrocious most of the rest of the night. The 49ers moved 75 yards on six plays in the first quarter and capped the drive with a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.

Garoppolo was 4-of-4 for 37 yards and the touchdown on the drive. Aiyuk caught two passes for 23 yards and the score. The rest of the night, Garoppolo was 14-of-25 for 174 yards and an interception, while Aiyuk caught one pass for 16 yards.

Suffice to say the 49ers need to get things going on Monday Night Football in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

After a two-catch performance in Week 1 netted him 6.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues, he managed 11.3 points in Week 2 and 12.9 in Week 3. That’s gotten him ranked 45th among WRs, leaving him down in the WR3/flex range. There’s plenty of value to be had there, but he’s not a guy you slot in and never think about him.

This week, Aiyuk and the 49ers face a Rams team that has been great against the run, but ranks second-worst among all defenses in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. If Rams decide to stack against Jeff Wilson and dare Garoppolo to beat them, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the short-passing game to the benefit of Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. It’s not tremendous upside for Aiyuk, but he’s a solid option to flex in.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Flex Aiyuk in most leagues. He has some WR2 upside, but set expectations at a flex-level performance.