George Kittle start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed George Kittle back into the fold in Week 3 as the tight end made his 2022 season debut. He had missed the first two weeks due to a groin injury. In his return to action against the Broncos, Kittle caught four of five targets for 28 yards.

The 49ers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4 and will be counting on Kittle to help them get their offense back on track.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

For those looking for a quick answer, of course you’ll start Kittle in your fantasy football starting lineups. You drafted him as one of the first three or four tight ends off the board and his upside is as good as anybody.

His numbers weren’t great in his return to action, and the biggest concern is if the 49ers offense can get on track against the Rams. The 49ers offense has performance well against the Rams under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Prior to a 20-17 loss in the 2022 NFC title game, the Shanahan-coached 49ers had scored at least 20 points in nine of the ten games Shanahan has coached against the Rams. And in five of them, they’d surpassed 30 points. The 49ers offense should get back on track and Kittle will be a big reason why.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start George Kittle in all formats in Week 4.