Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will be featured in this week’s Monday Night Football game. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 3 in an NFC West battle. Los Angeles lost in their season opener but has played better recently, winning their last two games for a 2-1 record heading into Monday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl last year but hasn't quite gotten back to that level of production yet this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford will face the Niners for the first time this season. He has thrown for 761 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions through three games. These numbers are not up to the caliber of play that we are used to seeing from Stafford.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Stafford is a fringe starter this week. If you are in a 12-team league, you likely don't have a better option and may have to play him. If you are in a smaller league, there could be a quarterback with a better matchup that you could utilize. The 49ers are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.