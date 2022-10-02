Cam Akers start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, October 3. The NFC West will be on full display as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers. One of the most interesting, and potentially frustrating, backfields has been that of the Rams. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson continue to split carries. Akers was expected to be the lead back, but he hasn't been able to pull away from Henderson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

Akers was basically nonexistent in the first game of the season but has seen more work recently. He has 30 rushing attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown through three games. He saw the most work of the season last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Akers had 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't targeted in the passing game, which could limit his ceiling going forward.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Without his Week 2 game, Akers has 18 carries for 44 yards. In Week 4, he will face a 49ers defense that is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If you are going to start a Rams running back, it should be Akers. That being said, I would avoid both him and Henderson and leave Akers on your bench.