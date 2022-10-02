Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

This week’s Monday Night Football game will feature a tough matchup between NFC West opponents. The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for a short trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 3. The Rams are 2-1 heading into this matchup, but they haven't established their offensive footing yet this year. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp still is getting his large number of targets, and it is overshadowing the running backs in the offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson leads the team in rushing yards. He has 27 carries for 11 yards and one touchdown. Henderson is utilized more than teammate Cam Akers in the passing game, but not by much. He has caught five of his six targets for only 26 more yards. Henderson hasn't been able to secure the starting running back job but has been the more productive player in this backfield, albeit slightly.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The 49ers are giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. This presents a tough matchup for Henderson in a split backfield. Due to that, he should remain on your bench this week as you hope he can separate himself to potentially start him next week if he has a better matchup.