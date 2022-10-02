Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a 2-1 record as they look to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. The offense hasn't yet played up to its potential, but they likely will as they settle into the season. Week 4 will see Los Angeles playing in Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 3. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to get tight end Tyler Higbee more involved.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee has been the second-best pass-catcher for the Rams in the early part of the year. He has caught 16 of his 24 targets for 171 yards and no touchdowns through three games. Higbee has 11 fewer targets than Cooper Kupp but has 11 more than the next player behind him. He has weekly upside from his usage in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Higbee caught all four of his targets last week for 61 yards. He is going to have a tough matchup this week as San Francisco is giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even with a brutal matchup, he is still worth a start due to his expected target share.