Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will culminate with an NFC West matchup for Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship game. The Rams went out and signed Allen Robinson to try and bolster their wide receiving corps, but it hasn't paid off yet.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson has seven receptions on 12 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. He is being outperformed by Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Ben Skowronek to begin the year. Robinson was with the Chicago Bears last year and seemed to have lost a step compared to what we are used to from the veteran. We were hoping for a fresh start for him in Los Angeles, but it hasn't panned out quite yet.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Robinson doesn't inspire much confidence in fantasy football these days. San Francisco is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Robinson will likely have to deal with Jalen Ramsey as Kupp dominates the slot. Even if he isn't shadowed by Ramsey, Robinson is not worth a start in Week 4.