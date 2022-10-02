Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

While they split carries last season, it was expected that this year Javonte Williams would be the main RB1. So far, that hasn’t been the case as Melvin Gordon is getting a regular dose of carries just like Williams. We look at Gordon’s Week 4 matchup against the Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

On the season, Gordon has 34 carries for 131 yard and a touchdown. He’s also caught eight passes for 49 yards. The Broncos are struggling to get in the end zone a bit as they have just three touchdowns through three games. Looking at their matchup, this could be a week for the offense to get going as the Raiders defense has struggled.

The Raiders allow 109.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 28.9 points to running backs which ranks 30th in the NFL. While they’ve done a fine job in the run game, running backs are beating them in the passing game a bunch. While this is a good matchup for the Broncos running backs, I think Williams plays better than Gordon in this one.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gordon should sit.