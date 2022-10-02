Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Russell Wilson was apart of the biggest trade of the offseason. So far, his time in Denver hasn’t been great. While they are 2-1, he has had some struggles at quarterback. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Through three games, Wilson has thrown for 743 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He’s not even a top 20 fantasy quarterback so far in terms of points. There have been many times where he’s had guys open and completely overthrew or under threw the ball. That’s not normal for Russ, and he’ll need to start playing better if they want to make the playoffs this season.

The Raiders allow 267 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 23.3 points to quarterbacks which ranks 26th in the NFL. Their cornerbacks have had struggles, and their pass rush has been absent. While Wilson and the Broncos should have major success this weekend, I think the Raiders will find a way to win their first game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should sit.