Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

When they traded for Russell Wilson, it was expected that Jerry Judy could have a breakout season. So far, that hasn’t been the case, but he has shown a few positive signs as he caught four passes for 102 yards a touchdown. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has seven catches for seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown this season. The majority of those stats came in their season opener on Monday Night Football. The big play he made was the 67 yard touchdown. Aside from that, we haven’t seen Jeudy make any more big plays. Wilson’s struggles have played some of a role in that.

The Raiders allow 267 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 31.2 points to wide receivers which ranks 10th in the NFL. Their cornerbacks have had struggles, and their pass rush has been absent. However, I don’t expect a big week from Jeudy in this one.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Judy should sit.