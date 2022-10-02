Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Javonte Williams has played well when on the field this season. But Denver continues to have him split time with Melvin Gordon in the backfield which hasn’t made much sense. Williams should be getting the majority of carries for Denver. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Through three games, Williams has 37 carries for 176 yards. He’s also caught 15 passes for 77 yards. Surprisingly, he hasn’t scored any touchdowns, but I think this will be the week for his first of the year. Williams is aggressive and can make people miss in the open field. With Wilson’s struggles so far, it would be smart for the Broncos to allow their run game to get going.

The Raiders allow 109.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 28.9 points to running backs which ranks 30th in the NFL. While they’ve done a fine job in the run game, running backs are beating them in the passing game a bunch. Between Williams and Gordon, I expect Williams to have a big day out of Denver’s backfield.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Williams should start.