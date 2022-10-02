Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Broncos got a boost at quarterback when they traded for Russell Wilson this offseason. It’s probably had the biggest effect on Courtland Sutton’s whose numbers are on pace to be much better than last years. Throughout his career, Wilson has had one receiver who he gets the ball as much as possible. It has been Sutton this season. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton has 19 receptions for 291 yards so far this season. He is on pace to have his second 1,000 receiving yard season. Although he hasn’t caught a touchdown yet, it’s not something to worry about. As the season goes on, Sutton’s numbers will continue to increase.

The Raiders allow 267 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 31.2 points to wide receivers which ranks 10th in the NFL. Their cornerbacks have had struggles, and their pass rush has been absent. There is a good chance Sutton has a breakout week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sutton should start.