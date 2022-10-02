Albert Okwuegbunam start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Broncos really liked Albert Okwuegbunam in the 2020 NFL Draft. That’s another reason they were fine trading away their former first round pick Noah Fant as apart of the Russell Wilson trade. Okwuegbunam has been quiet through three games this season. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Raiders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam has six receptions for 45 yards through three games this season. His best game was in Week 1 where he caught five passes for 33 yards, but since then he’s caught just one pass for 12 yards. I expect his numbers to go up eventually, but his targets will need to start to going up soon.

The Raiders allow 267 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 17.1 points to tight ends which ranks 27th in the NFL. This could be a good matchup for Okwuegbunam, but it’s hard to expect many points from him with his lack of involvement in the offense.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Okwuegbunam should sit.