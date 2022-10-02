Derek Carr start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Derek Carr seemed ecstatic when he Raiders went out and traded for his best friend Davante Adams, So far, the Raiders are 0-3 and people are starting to worry. The Raiders need Carr to start playing better. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Through three games, Carr has thrown for 850 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. The offense looks like they’re still trying to figure things out in Josh McDaniels first year as head coach of the Raiders. I think Carr will improve as the season goes on, but they need to fix things quickly.

The Denver Broncos defense is allowing just 11.9 DraftKings fantasy points per game to quarterbacks which ranks 4th in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks are throwing for just 170 yards per game. This is not a great matchup for a Raiders offense who throws the ball a ton. I still do expect the Raiders to pull off the upset.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Carr should sit.