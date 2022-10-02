Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

It was hard to expect what kind of year Josh Jacobs would have during the preseason as it seemed like he might have some competition for the RB1 spot. While they are a pass first offense, Jacobs has been the clear No. 1 running back in Las Vegas. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs has 42 carries for 192 yards through three games. He has also caught seven passes for 59 yards. It’s unlucky for Jacobs as he’s not in a good offense for a running back. The Raiders are throwing the ball 40 times per game which is the 7th most in the NFL. I think this will be another week we see Carr throwing the ball a ton.

Denver’s defense has been the bright spot for this team. The Broncos defense is allowing just 12.4 DraftKings fantasy points per game to running backs which ranks 2nd in the NFL. Opposing running backs are rushing for just 81.3 yards per game. While their offense has struggled,

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jacobs should sit.