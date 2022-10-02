Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Throughout his career, Mack Hollins has been more of a depth piece. With all the attention on Adams, Hollins has been starting to make a name for himself. We look at his Week 4 matchup against the Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

Hollins currently leads the Raiders in receiving yards with 240. He’s coming off the best game of his career where he caught eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. It seems that he’s found a real role with the Raiders and Carr trusts Hollins with the ball in his hands. With Hunter Renfrow banged up and unlikely to play, Hollins could have another big day this weekend.

The Denver Broncos defense is allowing just 24.2 DraftKings fantasy points per game to wide receivers which ranks 1st in the NFL. Opposing passing offenses are throwing for just 170 yards per game. This will be the toughest offense they have faced so far however.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In season-long fantasy, I would sit Hollins as their are probably better options on your team. For DFS, I think Hollins would be a great value play this week.