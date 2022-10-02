Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With a 2-1 record and a new head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars have new life in 2022. That hot start has come in no small part from the play of Trevor Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick who has begun to look like the generational talent most saw at Clemson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has looked progressively better with each game he has played this season. The best performance so far came against a talented Los Angeles Chargers defense on which the second-year quarterback piled up 262 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers, the first such performance of his career.

The Jaguars need Lawrence to play even better this week as they draw the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Only three teams have allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than Philly entering Week 4. Granted, the Eagles haven’t faced a true difference-maker under center, but the lack of production remains concerning for fantasy managers considering Lawrence this week.

If Lawrence performs well on Sunday, managers will have to reconsider how they think of him moving forward. Until then, caution remains the better approach.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Consider Trevor Lawrence as a streaming option only.