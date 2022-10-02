Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Though the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have subverted expectations, pulling off two wins including an impressive showing against the Los Angeles Chargers. Nearly everything has gone Jacksonville’s way so far, but the team still hasn’t quite figured out how to deploy second-year running back Travis Etienne.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Before the season, many fantasy managers anticipated the Jaguars would lean more on Etienne than James Robinson, the productive but injured star running back. Somehow, Robinson managed to recover from a ruptured Achilles — an injury that occurred on Dec. 26 of last year — in time for the season opener. Since then, Robinson has seen the lion’s share of the backfield work rather than Etienne.

But while Etienne hasn’t served as a focal point on offense, he has seen his workload tick up the past two weeks. Against the Chargers, he touched the ball 16 times for 75 yards from scrimmage. That production won’t turn the tide in any fantasy league, but it suggests a bigger role could lie ahead of the former first-round pick.

That said, until the Jaguars show a willingness to feed Etienne, his ceiling doesn’t seem that appealing from a fantasy perspective.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start Etienne as a low-end FLEX.