James Robinson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Through the first month of the 2022 NFL season, few teams have proven to be a more pleasant surprise than the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars. That success has come in part due to another pleasant surprise, running back James Robinson. The star, who ruptured his Achilles on Dec. 26 of last year, somehow recovered in time for Week 1 and has dominated opposing defenses ever since.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Few players at any position have delivered as much production for fantasy managers as Robinson through the first three games of 2022. The star running back has scored at least one touchdown in every outing and absolutely decimated a star-studded Los Angeles Chargers defense last Sunday to the tune of 116 yards from scrimmage and score. Despite the recency of his injury, Robinson has entered must-start territory regardless of opponent.

This week, the Jaguars draw the Philadelphia Eagles. Though their defense looks imposing in general, they haven’t shut down running backs so far this season. Already, the unit has allowed four touchdowns and an average of 83 rushing yards to the position group. Those figures bode well for Robinson, who should expect between 15-20 touches on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start James Robinson as a low-end RB1.