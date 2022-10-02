 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Christian Kirk ahead of the Jaguars Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk is off to a great start in his first season with the franchise and has developed into Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guy. If you have him in your fantasy football roster, here is a preview of what to expect from him in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk is coming off a performance where he caught 6-of-9 targets for 72 yards and scored a touchdown. He recorded six receptions in each of the first three games for 267 yards and three scores early on in 2022. Kirk will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed just 211 passing yards to the Washington Commanders last weekend as Carson Wentz completed 25-of-43 passes in the loss.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Kirk can be looked at as a top-15 wide receiver this weekend, and fantasy managers have to be thrilled with his start in the new offense.

