Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. scored a touchdown last weekend for his best fantasy football performance of the season. If you are a fantasy manager considering him this weekend, here’s an overview of his production heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones put up similar numbers to his first few weeks of the NFL season, but the difference was he found the end zone last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught 4-of-7 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Jones is clearly the third wide receiver option in the Jags offense behind Zay Jones and Christian Kirk. Jacksonville will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gave up just 211 passing yards against the Washington Commanders.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Jones is a touchdown-or-bust wide receiver through the first few weeks, and you should have better options to throw into your fantasy football lineup this weekend.