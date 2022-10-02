Zay Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is coming off his best fantasy football performance of the season with plenty of targets that went his way. If you are looking to use him in your starting lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from Jones in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Trevor Lawrence threw 11 passes to Jones, who caught 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown to lead all Jaguars pass catchers in all categories. Jacksonville’s offense is off to a strong start this season, and Jones appears to be the No. 2 wideout behind first-year Jag Christian Kirk. Jones will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that locked down the Washington Commanders passing game as Carson Wentz finished with 211 yards on 43 pass attempts.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Jones is probably not going to be worthy of a start unless you are in a deeper league or in a real pinch with injuries because there are at least 30 wide receivers who are more startable.