Evan Engram start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is coming off his worst performance of his three-game career with the franchise, looking for a better performance in Week 4. If you are considering Engram in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a preview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram was targeted just three times and caught one pass for nine yards in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he connected on a two-point conversion. On the season, Engram caught 12-of-15 passes for 83 yards without a touchdown. He received eight targets in Week 2, but he may be another tight end who is dependent on a touchdown to have much fantasy value. Engram will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gave up just two receptions for five yards to Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Engram is a top-20 tight end option for fantasy football purposes, so there is a great chance you have a better option in Week 4.