Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been an excellent fantasy football impact player this season and will look to keep that rolling into Week 4. If you have him on your roster, here’s an overview of what to consider with Hurts.

Hurts is coming off a performance where he completed 22-of-35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He did almost all of his damage through the air as he was limited to just 20 rushing yards on nine attempts without a rushing score. Hurts has 916 passing yards on the season along with 167 rushing yards and will face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to complete 25-of-45 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Hurts is a top-three quarterback option and should be in your starting lineup every week moving forward.