Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is getting a decent workload with consistent rushing attempts, but he’s coming off a rough performance in his last time out. If you are considering using Sanders in your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders ran for 46 yards on 15 carries in last week’s 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders. Despite the poor performance, he is rushing for 4.9 yards per carry on the season with 222 total rushing yards. Sanders was limited during practice with a hip injury, but that does not appear to be a significant issue. He will get a matchup with a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that only faced 12 rushing attempts against the Los Angeles Chargers in a blowout win last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sanders is a top-25 running back this weekend, so he can be used as a third running back or flex option depending on your league format.