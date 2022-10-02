Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell has not gotten a ton of work in this offense, and there is not a clear path to additional playing time. If you are considering using him in fantasy football in Week 4, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell received just three rushing attempts in last weekend’s 24-8 loss to the Washington Commanders, and he gained just six yards without a single target in the passing game. On the season, Gainwell rushed for 33 yards on 10 rushing attempts with a touchdown. He will face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks fourth in yards per rush attempt at 3.1 through the first three weeks of the NFL season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

There is no reason to consider Gainwell as a fantasy football contributor in any league regardless of size, and his only value will come if Miles Sanders goes down with an injury.