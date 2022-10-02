AJ Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles’ trade for wide receiver AJ Brown has paid off through the first three weeks of the season, and he’ll look to keep that success rolling into Week 4. If he is on your fantasy football roster, here’s a look at an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR AJ Brown

Brown could’ve had a much bigger game last weekend with 10 targets that went his way, but he still caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Since joining the Eagles this offseason, Brown caught 20 passes for 309 yards with a touchdown, and he will face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that gave up 297 passing yards on 45 attempts to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Brown is a top-10 wide receiver option with a ton of upside in Week 4, so put him in your lineup regardless of league size.